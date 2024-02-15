Garibashvili announces tour in support of election campaign

15 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling party of Georgia announced preparations for parliamentary elections. The Chairman of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Garibashvili, announced that as part of the election campaign he will visit the regions of the country and communicate with the party's representatives.

"Starting in March, in the next 100 days I plan to visit 10 regions and hold 10 on-site events. I am going to meet with party representatives, heads of regional organizations, active residents to find out their needs. The main purpose of these meetings will be to prepare the election campaign, prepare for the elections",

Irakli Garibashvili said.

Garibavshili emphasized that the ruling party plans to win a constitutional majority after the election. For this, Georgian Dream plans to mobilize all its resources.

He also said that the opposition's chances in the upcoming elections were extremely small.