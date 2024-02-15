Russia to spend billion rubles on ski resorts

15 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Large Russian ski resorts will be supported by the country's government. The authorities plan to spend a billion rubles on the development of their infrastructure.

"The funds will be used to subsidize a program of preferential lending to investors who implement projects to create infrastructure for ski resorts. We are talking about the development of large resorts designed for at least 500 thousand visitors per year. This figure must be achieved two years after the facility is put into operation",

the Russian government said.

The allocated money can be invested in the renewal of cable routes, the purchase of the necessary equipment and the equipment of the ski roads.

In this way, the authorities want to popularize active recreation and increase the attractiveness of winter travel.

It is noted that the authorities allocated 55 billion rubles for the development of tourism infrastructure last year. This money was spent on the construction of hotels and campsites.