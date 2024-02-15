Commemorative bust of Russian Ambassador to Türkiye Andrey Karlov unveiled in Moscow

15 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 15, a bust of the Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov was unveiled in Moscow. The ambassador was killed in Türkiye.

The ceremony took place at MGIMO. It took place in the presence of the university's rector Anatoly Torkunov and the Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgiç.

"Today's opening of the bust is just such an event that will allow us to remind and remember Andrei Gennadievich and his wonderful, bright and at the same time tragic fate",

Rector of MGIMO said.

In turn, the Turkish Ambassador expressed condolences in connection with the tragedy, and also noted that Karlov continued influencing relations between the two countries despite his death.

Murder of Andrey Karlov

The tragedy occurred at the opening of the exhibition in Ankara in December 2016. The killer of the Russian diplomat was a police officer. He was killed by security forces. Karlov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia.