UAE President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

15 Feb. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 15, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

The UAE President congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections, he wished his colleague success in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the dialogue, the leaders emphasized the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between the two countries in various fields. It was noted that high-level contacts contribute to strengthening ties. The official visit that the UAE President made to Azerbaijan in January 2024 is also important.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated the President of the UAE on the successful holding of COP28 and expressed gratitude for the support in holding COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The parties expressed confidence that ties between the two countries would continue developing. On this occasion, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation and upcoming contacts.