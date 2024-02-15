Ruling party accuses Georgian President of treason

15 Feb. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Georgian Dream Irakli Garibashvili said that President Salome Zurabishvili committed treason and does not serve the interests of Georgia.

Zurabishvili received an invitation to the Munich Security Conference, which will take place on February 16-18. Having gone to the event without the approval of government, the Head of State violates the Constitution of Georgia, Garibashvili believes.

"Salome Zurabishvili committed treason in the eyes of every member of our party. From our point of view, she does not serve the interests of our state. She has flagrantly violated the Constitution more than once and continues doing it",

Garibashvili said.

He added that Zurabishvili betrayed the interests of the state, joined the "radical opposition" and ?a great defeat" awaited her.

Let us remind you that the ruling Georgian Dream party launched the President's impeachment procedure last year.