15 Feb. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is a temporary ban on the movement of large vehicles on the Georgian Military Road. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia spoke about this.

The restrictions were adopted due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"The movement of heavy vehicles on the section Vladikavkaz - Lars settlement - is prohibited in one direction from 18:40 Moscow time on February 15",

the management press service said.