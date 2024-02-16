Baku reminds Yerevan of obligation to return 8 Azerbaijani villages

16 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The unfounded accusations voiced once again by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the government meeting on February 15 are aimed at creating tension in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"It is well-known that the stability that had been prevailing for almost five months was spoiled by the provocations of Armenia on 12 February, and Armenia is accountable for this," the statement reads.

Baku said it would be useful to clarify why the Ministry of Defense of Armenia didn’t fulfill their commitment regarding an investigation into the injury of an Azerbaijani soldier so far, as well as "on what basis the mercenaries from different military groups at the border posts of Armenia were subordinated to the Armenian Ministry of Defense".

The ministry said that another Pashinyan's statement that Azerbaijan allegedly "holds the territory of 31 villages under occupation" is a part of political manipulations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"We would like to remind the Prime Minister, who said in his previous statements that there are 32 such villages, that Armenia has obligations to return 8 villages of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that it would also be good if the Armenian side, referring to territorial integrity and the implementation of delimitation based on the 1991 borders and the Alma-Ata Declaration, explaining why it has not complied with these maps and agreements for the past 35 years, refused to accept the borders reflected on Soviet maps, and occupied Azerbaijani territories.