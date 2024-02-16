Armenia and Iran aim to increase trade turnover to $3 bln

16 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Iran have agreed to increase trade turnover up to $3 billion, head of Iran's Program and Budget Organization Davoud Manzour said during the 18th session of the Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental joint commission in Tehran.

During the meeting the sides also signed documents on expanding cooperation in 19 fields.

Head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration Heydar Mohammadi said the country is ready to export Iranian-made medicines to Armenia. According to him, Iran is self-sufficient in the production of medicines and pharmaceutical equipment.

In turn, Armenian Deputy Health Minister Lena Nanushyan said Iran has made significant progress in the production of medicines and medical equipment, IRNA reported.