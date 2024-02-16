Georgian and Turkish FMs discuss latest regional developments

16 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed matters related to strategic partnership, joint projects and existing security challenges in the South Caucasus region in a meeting in Ankara on February 15, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

Particular attention was directed toward the progress of strategic transit and energy initiatives, with both sides noting the transit potential of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, and emphasising the significance of projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Middle Corridor - a route connecting Europe with Asia.

Emphasis was also placed on the significance of high-level visits and the Georgia-Turkey Strategic Cooperation Council, before the officials discussed security challenges in the region.

According to the press service, the discussion underscored the imperative of fostering sustainable development in the region and the roles of the two countries in promoting regional peace.

The dialogue also touched upon the “successful collaboration” within the Georgia-Turkey-Azerbaijan tripartite framework, with a ministerial meeting scheduled for March.