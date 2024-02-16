Patrushev: West seeking to create instability in South Caucasus

The West is seeking to create instability in the South Caucasus region, Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said, addressing a security council secretaries’ meeting on Afghanistan.
According to him, the West is trying to obstruct the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement process.
"We can also see the Westerners’ desire to create instability in the South Caucasus and obstruct the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process, which has led to a rise in tensions in the related regions," Patrushev said.