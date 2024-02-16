РУС ENG

Patrushev: West seeking to create instability in South Caucasus

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The West is seeking to create instability in the South Caucasus region, Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said, addressing a security council secretaries’ meeting on Afghanistan.

According to him, the West is trying to obstruct the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement process.

"We can also see the Westerners’ desire to create instability in the South Caucasus and obstruct the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process, which has led to a rise in tensions in the related regions," Patrushev said.

