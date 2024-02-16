Israeli leadership refusing to discuss independent Palestine

16 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel strongly rejects international pressure on the issue of permanent peace with the Palestinians and believes that a lasting solution can be achieved only in direct negotiations.

"Israel strongly rejects international pressure on the issue of a permanent settlement with the Palestinians," the PM said.

In his words, Israel continues to oppose unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state.

During a briefing, Eylon Levy, the spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is focused on the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack and that it was “not the time” to discuss recognition of a Palestinian state.

“Now is not the time to be speaking about gifts for the Palestinian people at a time when the Palestinian Authority themselves have yet to even condemn the Oct. 7 massacre,” Levy said.

According to him, now is the time for total victory against Hamas.