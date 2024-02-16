Ecuador to send delegation to Russia for banana supply talks

16 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Ecuadorian delegation will travel to Russia soon to discuss ways of settling issues related to supplies of bananas to Russia, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

"In the coming days, a delegations of Ecuadorian officials will depart to Moscow in order to resolve difficulties that were identified six months ago, when the authorities of Ecuador were informed about phytosanitary problems related to bananas," the statement reads.

Erlier, Rosselkhoznadzor expressed concerns earlier regarding deliveries of bananas from Ecuador in view of the systemic detection of the Megaselia scalaris fly. The certification of bananas from the five Ecuadorian exporters has been suspended. Russia intends to substitute Ecuadorian bananas by boosting supplies of the fruit from Egypt, China, India and Thailand.