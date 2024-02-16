Ankara urges EU to rethink its policy

16 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the European Union should adopt a strategic mindset and move away from employing "identity politics" in its dealings with Türkiye.

"The EU needs to think strategically, end identity politics in its approach to Türkiye,” Fidan said.

According to the diplomat, Türkiye-Europe ties should not "fall victim to the political calculations of certain countries.”