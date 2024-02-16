World's oldest lipstick found in Iran

16 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Archaeologists in Iran's Jiroft region have uncovered a remarkable discovery. A small chlorite vial has been found containing a deep red cosmetic preparation believed to be an ancient form of lipstick.

The vial and its contents are dated to some point between 1936–1687 B.C.E., what the team called a “relatively early date” but “far from surprising, considering the long-standing, well-known technical and aesthetic tradition in cosmetology in ancient Iran.”

The container is made of greenish chlorite and bears intricate craftsmanship with “fine incisions,” according to the study. Researchers characterized its specific size and “slender” shape as “distinct and unlike any other similar object currently known,” indicating that cosmetics were likely branded and packaged in a similar way they are marketed today.

The team theorized that the shape and thickness of the vial also suggest it could have been conveniently held in one hand with a copper or bronze mirror, “leaving the other hand free to use a brush or another kind of applicator.” This is supported by a fragment from the Turin Papyrus 55001 found at Deir el-Medina in Egypt, showing a young woman painting her lips and holding such a vial.

The team used a variety of technologies to analyze and date the pigments, discovering mineral components including ground hematite, quartz, braunite, anglesite, and rare tiny crystals of galena.

The powder also contained some vegetal fibers, which the researchers suggested were possibly used to make the lipstick fragrant.