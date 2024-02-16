U.S. asks Israel to prepare Rafah attack plan

16 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation in Rafah without a “credible and executable plan” to protect civilians.

In a call on February 15, Biden “reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah,” the White House said.

Other nations have also expressed concern about the pending operation. Netanyahu has pledged to allow civilians out of Rafah beforehand.