Jermuk mineral water being poisoned by Amuldag deposit - Azerbaijani environmentalists

16 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deaths from Jermuk mineral water take place due to its pollution by the waste from Armenia's Amuldag field and must be thoroughly probed, according to Azerbaijani environmentalists.

The Environmental Protection First (EPF) coalition has repeatedly stated that the continued exploitation of Armenia's Amuldag (Amulsar) field without regard for environmental regulations contaminates groundwater, and that mining industry waste containing heavy metals is causing significant damage to Istisu (Jermuk) mineral springs.



The EPF member and Chairperson of the Service for the Sake of Health Public Association Parvana Valiyeva commented on the topic, stating that mineral water may include natural metallic arsenic.

According to her, human intervention leads to a rise in arsenic concentrations in the air, water, and soil, Trend reported.

"Notably, we have repeatedly issued joint statements with non-governmental organizations that the opaque activities at the Amuldag (Amulsar) field pollute the water of the Istisu (Jermuk) mineral springs," Parvana Valiyeva said.

She explsined that the mining industry, subjecting minerals to weathering processes, accelerates the release of arsenic. Arsenic oxide powder forms when gold- and copper-containing ores are heated, especially during gold smelting. This arsenic flows from contaminated areas into freshwaters, where it dissolves.