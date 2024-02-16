Hungary to begin receiving gas from Azerbaijan in early April

16 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry stated that supplies of Azerbaijani gas to the country will begin in early April. A contract for the supply of 275 mln cubic meters of gas had been signed.

The head of Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, said that natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Hungary through Türkiye will begin in April.

The minister emphasized that Ankara will supply gas for the first time to a country that is not a direct neighbor.

He noted that Budapest's trade with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States has increased significantly.

In addition, Szijjarto said that an agreement had been signed for the supply of 275 mln cubic meters of natural gas.