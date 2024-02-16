Musical atlas of Ingushetia presented in Republican parliament

16 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: National Assembly of Ingushetia

The presentation of a unique publication - a musical atlas of Ingushetia - took place today in the People's Assembly of the region. The project was timed to coincide with the centenary of Ingushetia, which is celebrated in 2024.

An amazing book was presented today in the Ingush parliament - this is a two-volume publication, “Musical Atlas. Ingushetia,” the Telegram channel of the Republic of Ingushetia informs.

Its creators dedicated the atlas to the Ingush poet Ali Khashagulgov: last year, the Republic celebrated the 80th anniversary of his birth. In addition, the release of the atlas is timed to coincide with the anniversary of Ingushetia, which is celebrated this year.

According to the press service of the parliament, the atlas for the first time united the diverse areas of Ingush musical culture. It also includes the experience of people who were involved in Ingush folk music.

"The research work was carried out within the framework of the ”Illi project. Revival of the archaic musical creativity of the Ingush" of the Ingush Historical and Geographical Society "Dzurdzuki", which received support from the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives,”

– the Parliament of the Republic of Ingushetia reported.