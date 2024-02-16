Plane en route to Ganja takes off from Baku airport

16 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The airliner of the Azerbaijan Airlines, which landed in Baku due to unfavorable weather conditions in Ganja, continued its flight at 16:19 Moscow time.

The stop at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku for the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) airliner, flying Moscow (Vnukovo) - Ganja, was short: at 17:19 local time (16:19 Moscow time) it took off and headed to its final destination, Azerbaijan Airlines reports.

The heavy fog that descended in the Ganja airport area prevented the plane from landing in Ganja, which is why the pilot of the aircraft decided to land in Baku.

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier, the AZAL aircraft flying from Moscow to Ganja made an emergency landing in the Azerbaijani capital at 15:47 local time (14:47 Moscow time).