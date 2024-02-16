Vehicles line up on Crimean Bridge

16 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This evening, queues began to form at the entrance to the Crimean Bridge due to traffic restrictions that were introduced on the highway twice today. The checkpoints do not have sufficient time to inspect cars, thus, almost 900 vehicles lined up on the bridge.

Queues are formed on the Crimean Bridge at the inspection points after the second traffic restriction of the day, the Telegram channel “Crimean Bridge: Operational Information” reports.

"17:00. There are 193 vehicles in the queue from Taman. There are 690 vehicles in the queue from Kerch,”

- Telegram channel Crimean Bridge informs.

It takes about an hour to cross the bridge from Taman, and more than two hours from Kerch.