Türkiye sees importance of Zangezur corridor

16 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, in Baku, Turkish ambassador once again stated the importance of the Zangezur corridor. He noted that after its creation, peace will be established in the region.

The opening of the Zangezur corridor will lead to peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus, the Turkish Ambassador to Baku said, speaking on February 16, at an event entitled “A New Era in Global Systems, Power Wars and the South Caucasus.”

"We believe that the opening of the Zangezur corridor will bring peace and prosperity,”

– Jahit Bagchi said.

The Turkish diplomat emphasized that Ankara expresses support for the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.