Georgian Military Road cleared of snow

16 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian road authorities cleared the Georgian Military Road of snow. Traffic on the highway connecting Russia and Georgia is opened to all types of transport from 19:40.

The Georgian military road has been reopened to all types of vehicles, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia reports.

“In connection with the clearing of the roadway on the territory of Georgia and the possibility of ensuring the safe passage of vehicles the movement of all types of vehicles on the section between the city of Vladikavkaz and the settlement of Lars in both directions is allowed from 19:40 on February 16 until further notice,”

- Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia informs.