Ilham Aliyev proposes to abolish OSCE mechanisms

16 Feb. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during the negotiations with the OSCE Chairman, proposed to simplify the organization’s system, since it is a relic of the past.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a proposal to modernize the OSCE system. He said this during a meeting with the chairman of the organization, the main Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta, Ian Borg.

“The President of Azerbaijan stated that it is important to officially abolish a number of mechanisms that are relics of the past within the OSCE, in particular such as the OSCE Minsk Group, the High-Level Planning Committee and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office as inactive structures,”

- the press-service of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan informs.

According to the Azerbaijani president, it would be better to redirect the OSCE budget to more promising projects.