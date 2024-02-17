Russia among top three gas exporters to Türkiye

17 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

As of 2023, Russia is among the top 3 main gas suppliers of Türkiye. During the year, Türkiye received almost 630,000 tons of Russian gas worth $348 mln.

Russia has become one of the main gas exporters to Türkiye, ahead of Kazakhstan.

Russia supplied 629,000 tons of gas to Türkiye over the year, which is three times more than in 2022, exports exceeded $348 mln. Algeria and US remain the largest suppliers to Türkiye with 1.8 mln tons, and 1.1 mln tons respectively.

Russia has ousted from the top three Kazakhstan, which sent 265,000 tons to Türkiye last year. Nigeria closes the top 5 gas exporters with almost 105,500 tons. In total, gas comes to Türkiye in varying volumes from two dozen countries.