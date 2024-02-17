Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recalls need to change Armenia’s Constitution

17 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan must be cleared off from the Constitution of Armenia, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in Munich at a meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien. The meeting took place within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, the topic of the conversation was the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

The Azerbaijani minister said that after five months of stability, the Armenian side committed a provocation: an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded by a sniper shot. This provocation is a blow at the peace process.

Jeyhun Bayramov also pointed out the unacceptability of the EU mission’s misuse of the position in Armenia; instead of promoting regional stability, the mission is engaged in “binocular diplomacy.”

Speaking about the draft peace agreement, the minister recalled that the Constitution of Armenia retains claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

"It is important that in the Constitution of Armenia and legislative acts, Yerevan renounces its ongoing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,”

– Jeyhun Bayramov said.