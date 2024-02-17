Blinken meets with Pashinyan in Munich

17 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Blinken and Pashinyan met at the Munich Security Conference. Pashinyan reported on growing tensions in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A meeting took place between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

At the beginning of the meeting, Pashinyan noted the importance of bilateral relations between Yerevan and Washington, but also pointed out the relevance of regional issues.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, there is a new stage of tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, recently there has been a new increase in tension,”

– Pashinyan said.

Blinken, welcoming Pashinyan, noted that Armenia is a valuable partner for the United States and ties can be strengthened in various areas.