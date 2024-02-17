AFFA signs sponsorship agreement with Azerbaijani bank

17 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Rabitabank has become a new partner of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan. The corresponding document was signed up by the head of the organization and the chairman of the board of the bank.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) announced the conclusion of a contract with Rabitabank.

The president of the organization, Rovnag Abdullayev, and the chairman of the board of the bank, Aidyn Huseynov, put their signatures on the document.

According to the sponsorship contract, the name, and logo of Rabitabank will be placed on the uniforms of the judges, in which they will work at matches of the Azerbaijani championship.

During his speech at the document signing ceremony, Rovnag Abdullayev expressed satisfaction that such reputable companies are showing interest in the development of football in the country. He emphasized that thanks to cooperation with Rabitabank, efforts will be taken towards training young arbitrators.