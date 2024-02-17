Antalya expects 10% more tourists from Russia this year

17 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The number of tourists from Russia to Antalya may increase in the upcoming season. According to forecasts, tourist flow will increase by at least 10%. This means that the popular resort can host almost 4 mln Russians this year.

An increase in the flow of tourists from Russia is expected in Turkish Antalya in 2024, the head of the Association of Hoteliers and Tour Operators of the Mediterranean, Kaan Kavaloglu said.

“We always remain the number one tourist destination for Russians; they will not find the same quality of services as in Antalya in other destinations. We expect the Russian market to grow this year by at least 10% compared to 2023 figures,”

– Kaan Kavaloglu said.