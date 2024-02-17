Sea of Azov becomes saltier

17 Feb. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The salinity of the Azov Sea has doubled and may increase further. The reason is the lack of river water feeding the reservoir. Today the Black Sea is saltier, but the situation may change.

The Sea of Azov has become twice as salty in recent years. The scientist explained why this is bad.

“The salinity of water in the Sea of Azov has more than doubled due to a decrease in the fresh flow of the Don River. Accordingly, more salty Black Sea water enters the Sea of Azov,”

– Director of the Marine Hydrophysical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Konovalov said.

According to him, what is happening is an environmental disaster; biological resources and fish species typical for the reservoir may disappear in the Sea of Azov.

Over time, the Sea of Azov will become more similar to the Black Sea - both in salt content and in biological resources.

The Sea of Azov is today one of the top 3 freshest seas, along with the Baltic and Caspian.