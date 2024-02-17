Germany calls for guaranteeing security for both Israel, Palestine

17 Feb. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Germany stated that peace must be guaranteed for both Israel and Palestine. The solution to the current crisis will be the creation of two states.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry stated the need to guarantee peace for both Israel and Palestine in the format of implementing the “two-states solution” project.

“It is very important for us to work together - the European Union, the United States, Arab partners - to get what we need. Namely, guarantees that Israelis can always live in safety and that October 7 will never happen again,”

– Annalena Baerbock said.

She also emphasized that it is necessary to move on immediately to find a way to peacefully resolve the conflict. The relevant statements were made by the politician during the Munich Security Conference that started on Friday.