G7 countries call for peace in Middle East

18 Feb. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The G7 Foreign Ministers spoke out for stable peace in the Middle East region. In this regard, they demanded that Hamas release the Israeli hostages.

"The G7 stands for guarantees of Israeli security, demands the immediate release of the hostages, and works on de-escalation and a ceasefire",

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani said.

He also called for continued humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza and to alleviate the plight of the residents of Rafah. The statement was made on the sidelines of a security conference taking place in Munich.