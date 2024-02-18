Ilham Aliyev meets with Head of US State Department

18 Feb. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with the Head of the US State Department, Antony Blinken.

During the meeting, Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan remained committed to the peace process with Armenia.

"Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace process, and the conclusion of a peace treaty in the near future is in the country's national interests",

Ilham Aliyev said

He further emphasized that peace in the region had "already been de facto established".

It became known that the meeting took place on the initiative of the US side. Let us note that the Azerbaijani President is in Germany, where he is taking part in the Munich Security Conference.