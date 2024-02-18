Media: Iran fears direct US confrontation in Middle East

18 Feb. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Washington Post, citing sources, reported that Tehran fears direct confrontation with the United States in the Middle East. Iran called on factions in the region to show restraint.

Previously, Tehran publicly warned that the Iranian military was ready to respond to any threats. This came after US retaliatory strikes against pro-Iranian groups in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

"At the same time, according to Lebanese and Iraqi officials informed about the talks, senior leaders are privately urging caution",

Washington Post said.

The newspaper reports that a few days after the attack on a US base in Jordan, during which three soldiers were killed, an Iranian military commander in Baghdad demanded that the leaders of the movement suspend attacks on US military targets. The Kataib Hezbollah group claimed responsibility for the attack on the US base.

At the same time, the publication quotes the words of an Iranian official who said that the group's leaders reluctantly agreed.