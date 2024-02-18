NATO supports normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan

18 Feb. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The representative of the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, said that the organization supports efforts to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

He emphasized the importance of organizing a high-level meeting between Baku and Yerevan, where the parties agreed on the need to continue negotiations on a peace treaty.

"NATO strongly supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia",

Javier Colomina said.

Meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan

Let us remind you that on February 17, a trilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took place in Munich.

The negotiations lasted approximately 30 minutes. As a result, the parties agreed to continue negotiations on a peace agreement.