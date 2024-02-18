РУС ENG

NATO supports normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan

Dinara Khairova

The representative of the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina, said that the organization supports efforts to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

He emphasized the importance of organizing a high-level meeting between Baku and Yerevan, where the parties agreed on the need to continue negotiations on a peace treaty.

"NATO strongly supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia",

Javier Colomina said.

Meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan
Let us remind you that on February 17, a trilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took place in Munich.

The negotiations lasted approximately 30 minutes. As a result, the parties agreed to continue negotiations on a peace agreement.

© Photo :Dinara Khairova
