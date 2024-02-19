Moscow and Ankara to discuss Turkey’s BRICS membership

19 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s chairmanship in BRICS in 2024 may become a good reason for discussing the issue of Turkey possibly joining the organization by Moscow and Ankara, Minister in Charge of Integration and Macroeconomics at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Sergey Glazyev said.

The minister expressed confidence that Turkey is Russia’s good partner, so it is up to Ankara to decide wither to join BRICS or not.

According to him, the doors of BRICS are always open, with many countries having joined the organization.

"This year Russia chairs BRICS, and I think that now is a very good time for discussing this issue," Sergey Glazyev said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took part in the BRICS summit in 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin said then that Ankara might join BRICS in 2022. Turkey has not taken any steps in this direction yet.