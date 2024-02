19 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held meetings with Senior Managing Director of the World Bank Axel van Trotsenburg and Secretary General of the OSCE, Deputy President of the Foundation Council, Munich Security Conference Helga Maria Schmid in Munich.

The both meeting were held at the organisations’ request on February 18.

Ilham Aliyev has also met with Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Christoph Heusgen.