Ilham Aliyev: de facto peace established in South Caucasus

19 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Secretary General of the OSCE, Deputy President of the Foundation Council, Munich Security Conference Helga Maria Schmid in Munich on December 18.

In the first place Schmid congratulated the head of state on his victory in the presidential election and on Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29. During the conversation, the sides touched upon cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE on climate change, including the organization of joint events in this regard and shared their views on regional issues.

Ilham Aliyev noted that the meeting organized at the initiative of the Chancellor of Germany took place in a constructive and fruitful environment. He highlighted that agreements had already been reached on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the delimitation of borders, and the negotiations on a peace treaty.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani leader emphasized that a meeting at the level of foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, had been agreed upon to take place shortly.

The head of state underlined that achieving Azerbaijan-Armenia peace and signing a peace agreement is very realistic, stating that de facto peace exists in the South Caucasus region.

The Azerbaijani President pointed out that the process of assigning the presidency of COP29 to Azerbaijan is a positive step as such as it was realized through mutual understanding and compromise between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He highlighted the necessity of continuing this dynamic.

Ilham Aliyev stressed that it is long overdue to completely abolish inactive structures within the OSCE framework, which he characterized as remnants of the past. The head of state highlighted existing budgetary concerns within the OSCE framework and noted the importance of reallocating limited financial resources towards more purposeful objectives.