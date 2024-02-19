Nikol Pashinyan: I confirms my commitment to agreements to Ilham Aliyev

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that one of the key results of his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was the fact that the sides reiterated commitment to agreements reached earlier.
The head of Armenia’s cabinet made such a statement at a meeting with representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Germany.
"An important issue was on the table - whether the sides confirmed the agreements that were reached earlier in Prague and Brussels. Summing up the results, it is safe to state that the sides remain committed to those agreements," Nikol Pashinyan said.