Israel reveals when it launches Rafah attack

19 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will launch a ground offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah unless hostages still held by Hamas are released by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on March 10, member of the Israeli war cabinet Benny Gantz said.

Benny Gantz pledged that the Israeli military would facilitate the evacuation of Gazan civilians.

“To those saying the price is too high, I say this very clearly: Hamas has a choice. They can surrender, release the hostages, and this way, the residents of Gaza can celebrate the holy holiday of Ramada," Gantz said.

Gantz pledged to continue fighting until Israel’s goals are achieved, including removing the threat of Hamas, bringing the remaining around 130 hostages home, and replacing Hamas in Gaza completely.