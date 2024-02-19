Georgia joins IAEA's radiation monitoring system

19 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has joined the International Radiation Monitoring Information System of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Georgian Environment Ministry announced.

The radiation indicators, received from Georgia’s Agency of Nuclear and Radiation Safety, will be automatically supplied to the IRMIS system and reflected on the international map.

According to head of the Nuclear and Radiation Agency Khatia Jikuridze, Georgia’s inclusion in the IRMIS system confirmed the country’s commitment to the international legal framework for nuclear and radiation safety and to international cooperation.

As a result of the implementation of necessary technical measures and software at the radiation background monitoring stations in Georgia, the country acquired the status of the 50th member state of the IRMIS system, which ensures early notification and response management of nuclear or radiological emergency situations.