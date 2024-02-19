UK cargo ship attacked in Red Sea by Houthi rebels

19 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The crew of a UK-registered cargo ship in the Red Sea were evacuated on Monday after it was damaged in an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, say maritime authorities.

The Houthis identified the vessel as the Rubymar and claimed it may be at risk of sinking.

The ship targeted in the attack on Sunday reported sustaining damage after “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel”, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre (UKMTO) reported.

“Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel. Vessel at anchor and all crew are safe," UKMTO said.

The ship was reported to be travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.