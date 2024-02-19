Kremlin admits split with Armenia over Ukraine

19 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the positions of Russia and Armenia differ on the issue of Ukraine. According to the spokesman, Moscow will continue explaining its position on Ukraine to Yerevan.

"Indeed, we have diametrically opposite views on what is happening in Ukraine and the conflict around Ukraine. It is not a secret. It is a well-known position. We do not agree with them and will persistently continue to explain our truth," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia is not Russia's ally regarding the Ukrainian issue