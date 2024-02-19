Georgian PM visits Brussels for talks with EU and NATO

19 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze left for his first official visit to Brussels on Monday, the Government Administration said.

Within the framework of the visit, Kobakhidze will hold meetings with officials of European Union bodies and NATO.

The 8th meeting of the Association Council between the EU and Georgia will be hosted on February 20.

The meeting will be chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell, with Kobakhidze leading the Georgian delegation.