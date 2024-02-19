Ilham Aliyev visits Heydar Aliyev's monument and Anitkabir in Ankara

19 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a monument to the Great Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

President Aliyev has also visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Yesterday evening, Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. He was welcomed at Esenboga Airport in Ankara by Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and other officials.