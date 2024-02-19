Germany supports Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks - ambassador

19 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Germany and Europe stand prepared to support peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to the fullest extent of their capabilities, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said.

"I confirmed this during negotiations with both countries. It's positive that both parties agreed to resolve outstanding issues without resorting to repeated use of force," Ralf Horlemann said.

Earlier, the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The talks were initiated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The sides discussed the prospect of normalizing relations.