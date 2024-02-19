Aliyev and Erdoğan meet in Ankara

19 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A one-on-one meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has begun in Ankara, the press service of the Head of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

Prior to this, an official meeting ceremony between the leaders of the two states took place in the palace of the Turkish leader Külliye. Ilham Aliyev arrived at the palace accompanied by the cavalry. A guard of honor was lined up in front of the building.

In honor of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the anthems of the two countries were played under volleys of artillery guns. Both leaders walked around the guard of honor, after which Ilham Aliyev greeted him, and the chief gave a report to the president.

The Head of the Azerbaijani Republic was introduced to Turkish officials, and Erdoğan was introduced to members of the Azerbaijani delegation. Afterwards, the leaders of the two states took an official photo.