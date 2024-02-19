Azerbaijan considers options for corridor to Nakhichevan

19 Feb. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Hürriyet, Azerbaijan is working on the route to the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic with the Armenian side, but there is an alternative, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu noted.

"Work is underway on the route passing through Armenia. Its length is 43 kilometers. But if there are problems on the Armenian side, then Azerbaijan also has contacts with Iran regarding the possibility of building the corridor through the territory of Iran",

the minister said.

At the moment, both route options are being considered in Baku. The Zangezur corridor can pass through the territory of Armenia, and the Araz corridor can pass through Iran. Construction work is actively underway on the territory of Azerbaijan. Uraloğlu also noted that a tender had been announced for the construction of a road between Türkiye and Nakhichevan.