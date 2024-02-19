Erdoğan: Türkiye intends to double trade turnover with Azerbaijan

19 Feb. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a joint press conference in Ankara with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is visiting the Turkish capital.

"Last year, trade between Türkiye and Azerbaijan reached $7.5 billion for the first time. We will increase our efforts to achieve the $15 billion goal",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader also appreciated the participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE meetings, noting that Türkiye would continue supporting Azerbaijan and take initiatives in its support until the anti-Azerbaijani decision is canceled, Anadolu news agency reports.

"With the end of the occupation in Karabakh, a historic window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace in our region. It is very important that this window of opportunity remains open",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are successfully developing in the light of the precepts of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, while the early presidential elections on February 7, held for the first time across the entire sovereign territory of the country, became historic. Erdoğan also added that highly appreciated the decision of the Azerbaijani leader to make his first foreign visit to Türkiye after winning the elections.