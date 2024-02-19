Pashinyan discuss EU mission in Armenia with European commander

19 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Prime Minister held a meeting with the Commander of Civilian Operations of the EU External Action Service, Stefano Tomat, the press service of Nikol Pashinyan reported.

"The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Tomat's visit to Armenia and noted the importance of the activities of the EU civilian mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the effective activities of the mission contributed to ensuring peace and stability in the region",

the statement from the Prime Minister's press service says.

The report notes that the parties discussed the results of the work of the European observer mission. In addition to this, politicians raised the topic of the mission's future activities in Armenia.

The negotiators also stated the importance of the continuous development of cooperation between Armenia and the EU, which is being carried out in many areas.

Let us recall that earlier the work of the EU mission in Armenia was commented on by the Azerbaijani Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov. He stated that, judging by a number of signs, the EU mission in Armenia was not fulfilling its original goal to increase the level of trust and reduce tension. "Binocular diplomacy", said the representative of the Azerbaijani President, has rather opposite effect.