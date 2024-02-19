AI to identify cartel conspiracies in Kazakhstan

19 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

AI will help Kazakh antimonopoly officers detect cartels. The head of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan spoke about such ambitious plans.

Marat Omarov announced the details of the innovation at a meeting with the President, Akorda reports.

"To date, an information and analytical system has been developed and launched to analyze the state of competition, public services have been digitized, and an information system (the AZRK database) is being developed ",

Presidential Press Service said.

The head of the agency also spoke about how the agency and law enforcement officers are engaged in the demonopolization of the economy.

Omarov reported that more than 90% of the instructions issued were fulfilled.